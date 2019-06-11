NATIONWIDE — Disney has released a new trailer for its upcoming movie, Frozen 2.

Trailer shows Elsa looking for truth behind her powers

Frozen 2 will open on November 22, 2019

The trailer teases a new adventure that will take Princess Anna and Queen Elsa beyond Arendelle.

In the trailer released Tuesday, Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) set out to discover the "truth" behind Elsa's powers.

"Elsa, the past it not what it seems," says Pabbie, the elder troll from the first Frozen movie. "You must find the truth. Go north, across the enchanted lands and into the unknown."

Joining the sisters on their journey are Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad), and Sven the reindeer.

The original 2013 movie was a box-office hit, earning almost $1.3 billion worldwide.

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22.