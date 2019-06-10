ORLANDO, Fla. -- Rafiki's Planet Watch will reopen at Disney's Animal Kingdom on July 11, Disney World announced Monday.

Attraction was closed to add 'new enhancements'

One of them is the Animation Experience

Visitors will learn how live animals inspired Lion King characters

The attraction closed last October as part of a refurbishment to add "new enhancements."

One of those new enhancements is the Animation Experience at Conservation Station. The new experience will give visitors a chance to learn more about how live animals have inspired characters from The Lion King.

Visitors can also learn how to draw Simba, Zazu, Pumbaa, Timon and others during an instructor-led animation class.

FastPass+ will be offered for the experience, according to Disney.

The Affection Section petting zoo, the Wildlife Express train and the animal care demonstrations will also return at Rafiki's Planet Watch, Disney said.

Other Lion King experiences have been added to Animal Kingdom in celebration of the animated film's 25th anniversary. The Tree of Life Awakens projection show now features scenes inspired by the film.

Disney has also rolled out a variety of Lion King inspired treats at the park.