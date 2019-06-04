ORLANDO, Fla. – Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium in Orlando has a special offer for teachers this summer.

Now through September 2, teachers can get free admission to the International Drive attraction. In addition to free admission, teachers can also get 50 percent off admission for up to six guests. The deal is available to all teachers, not just Florida teachers.

Teachers must show their teacher ID or current paystub to receive free admission.

Tickets to the attraction typically cost $21.99 for adults and $14.99 for children ages 3-11.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! features a collection of "odd and unusual" items from around the world, including a shrunken head and a six-legged pig.