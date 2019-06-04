ANAHEIM, Calif. — A new exhibit set to debut at this year's D23 Expo will celebrate the heroes and villains from Disney films and TV shows.

Exhibit will feature more than 70 costumes from Disney shows, movies

Such outfits will include 2019's Aladdin , 1993's Hocus Pocus

Presented by the Walt Disney Archives, "Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume" will give attendees an up-close look at the costumes worn by Disney characters.

The 12,000-square-foot exhibit will be divided into sections: Disney Heroes, Disney Villains and "Spaces Between," for characters who fall somewhere in the middle.

On the heroes side, attendees will see costumes from 2017's Beauty and the Beast, 2019's live-action Aladdin, and dresses from three productions of Mary Poppins — 1964's Mary Poppins, 2019's Mary Poppins Returns and the Mary Poppins Broadway musical.

On the villains side, costumes on display include outfits worn by the Sanderson sisters in 1993's Hocus Pocus and dresses worn by the stepsisters in 2015's Cinderella.

Maleficent's gown from the 2014 film will be on display in the "Spaces Between" section.

The exhibit will also feature an area called "Cinderella's Workshop," with dresses from numerous Cinderella movies, including 1997's Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

More than 70 costumes will be on display.

D23 Expo will be held August 23 to 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The three-day Disney fan convention will also feature presentations, sneak peeks, shopping and more.