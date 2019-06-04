ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World has announced a new ticket offer just for Florida residents this summer.

Disney offering "Get Your Ears On" ticket to Florida resident

3-day ticket costs $199; 4-day ticket cost $219

Ticket doesn't have blockout dates and must be used by August 28

With the new "Get Your Ears On" ticket, Floridians can get admission to one theme park--Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom--per day.

The ticket is available as a three-day option for $199 or a four-day option for $219.

Tickets can be purchased through August 25. They can be used any three or four days through August 28, the day before Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Hollywood Studios.

The Get Your Ears On tickets do not have blockout dates.

For those who don't live in Florida, Disney World is offering the Summer One World ticket, which is available through August 23.

Disney World is offering several new experiences at its parks this summer. A revamped version of the "Rivers of Light" nighttime show is now holding performances at Animal Kingdom. The Guardians of the Galaxy--Awesome Mix Live stage show returns to Epcot on June 14.