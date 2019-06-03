ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will celebrate the Fourth of July with three days of festivities.

Universal to hold 3-day Fourth of July celebration

Event will include live music, dance party and fireworks show

Festivities included with theme park admission

The event will take place July 4-6 at Universal Studios Florida. From 5 p.m. until the park closes, visitors can enjoy live music, a character dance party and a nighttime pyrotechnics display.

DJ M Squared and Raydio will perform multiple times throughout the evening at Music Plaza. Then at 6:15 p.m., Universal characters will be featured in a dance party. At 9 p.m., a pyrotechnics display with confetti canons will take place over Music Plaza.

To cap off the night, Universal's nighttime show Cinematic Celebration will take place at 9 p.m. in the Central Park area.

Visitors can have food delivered from Classic Monster Café to Music Plaza through the Universal Orlando Resort app.

Universal Studios attractions will also be open during the event.

The Fourth of July festivities are included with theme park admission.