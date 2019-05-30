ANAHEIM, Ca. — If you're a Star Wars fan, you've probably wondered what Blue Milk tastes like. Well, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is giving you a chance to find out.

The drink will be served at the Milk Stand inside the Black Spire Outpost marketplace, as well as inside Oga's Cantina — although the cantina version will be a bantha-inspired concoction. Oh, you can also get Green Milk at the Milk Stand. You know, the milk Luke Skywalker drank directly from a Thala-siren during a scene in The Last Jedi.

During a preview of Galaxy's Edge, I got to try the Blue Milk. The Green Milk wasn't available for tasting. Here's what I learned about the drink:

What is Blue (and Green) Milk?

First of all, it's not actually milk. The non-dairy drink is made using a plant-based blend of coconut and rice milks. That's great news for those who are lactose intolerant.

How is Blue Milk served?

Blue Milk will be served frozen, which makes it a great treat for a hot summer day at Disney. As far as the texture goes, it's similar to a creamy smoothie or a milkshake.

What does Blue Milk taste like?

And now for the taste. As I mentioned earlier, Blue Milk is made from a blend of coconut and rice milks. And you can taste the coconut. But there are also other "fruity" flavors mixed in as well. It's actually pretty delicious.

Now to the Green Milk, which again wasn't available for tasting. I did, however, ask Disneyland's culinary director John State what the difference was between the two drinks. He said that while Blue Milk has a "fruity" taste, Green Milk is more of a "citrus" flavor.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Disneyland on May 31 and at Disney's Hollywood Studios on August 29.