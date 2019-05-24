ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has released behind-the-scenes video of the revamped version of Rivers of Light, the nighttime spectacular at Animal Kingdom.

Revamped Rivers of Light debuts May 24

The show now includes scenes from Disneynature films

Tree of Life projection show also gets an update

Rivers of Light: We Are One officially debuts May 24 and includes the addition of scenes from Disneynature films and moments from Disney animated films like The Lion King and The Jungle Book.

In a video shared on the Disney Parks Blog, the creative team behind the show talk about the changes.

"It takes what people love about the current show and then we infuse Disney characters and Disney music to share an enhanced storyline," show director James Silson said in the video.

River of Light isn't the only nighttime offering getting an update. The Tree of Life projection show will now include moments from The Lion King and feature a new musical arrangement.

The updates come ahead of the release of Disney's "live-action" remake of The Lion King, which arrives in theater on July 19.