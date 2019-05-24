ORLANDO, Fla. — Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the 14-acre land at Disney's Hollywood Studios, is set to open on August 29.

Aerial video taken Friday shows the latest construction update, with the land nearing completion.

The highly-anticipated land is one of Disney's most ambitious expansions ever.

VIDEO: Here's an aerial view of #StarWars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios, which is set to open August 29 https://t.co/o3u1N8RMZN pic.twitter.com/1m9gZaY9IR — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) May 24, 2019

Galaxy's Edge will take visitors to the remote town of Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu. There, they will encounter marketplaces with several retail shops and eateries. Visitors will be able to build their own droids at the Droid Depot or customize a lightsaber at Savi's Workshop.

Visitors can try blue milk and other themed drinks at Oga's Cantina or grab a bite to eat at Ronto Roasters .

In addition the shops and dining locations, Galaxy's Edge will also feature two brand-new attractions— Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. However, Rise of the Resistance isn't expected to open until later in the year.

On Smugglers Run, riders will be able to take control of the iconic Millennium Falcon as either a pilot, an engineer or a gunner, as they try to complete a mission for Hondo Ohnaka.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California is scheduled to open its own version of the land May 31.