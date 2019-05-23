ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has shared a few photos of the food that will be available at Beach Break Café, the food court inside its upcoming hotel Surfside Inn & Suites.

Beach Break Cafe will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner

The food court will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving surfer-inspired fare.

Food items include a bacon, egg and cheese croissant served with breakfast potatoes; a breakfast pizza; Italian ciabatta sandwich; a Southern California Cobb Salad; a caprese panini; a Pipeline Burger, topped with caramelized onions, bacon jam and provolone cheese; and a tofu power bowl with baja sauce.

There will also be a selection of specialty drinks at Sand Bar, the hotel's poolside bar. Some of the drinks include the Orange Surf Board (orange vodka, coconut rum, triple sec, orange juice and cranberry), the Tidal Wave (endless summer rum, peach vodka, gin, peach schnapps, orange juice and pineapple juice) and the Toasted Coconut Mango Mojito (coconut rum, mango and mojito island oasis)

Surfside Inn & Suites, which is part of the larger Endless Summer Resort, is set to open June 27. Its sister hotel Dockside Inn & Suites is scheduled to open March 2020.