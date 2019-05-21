ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is adding more restaurants to its mobile ordering service.

Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney's Pop Century, The Mara at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge and Contempo Café at Disney's Contemporary Resort will be added to the service in the coming months.

The newest additions join other Disney Resort hotel restaurants, including Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort. The service also includes more than 20 quick-service locations throughout the theme parks and Disney Springs.

Mobile Order allows Disney World visitors to order their food through the My Disney Experience app. Once they are ready to eat, visitors can head to directly to the pick-up counter.