ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando has revealed the cause of death for Kayla, the killer whale that died at the theme park in January.

Kayla the killer whale died from lung disease, investigation reveals

The 30-year-old orca had been at SeaWorld Orlando since 2006

SeaWorld Orlando has five orcas left in its care

Kayla died from lung disease, a SeaWorld spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The results come from a post-mortem investigaton into what caused the 30-year-old orca to die unexpectedly.

At the time, Kayla had seemed otherwise healthy before she began showing signs of discomfort over the course of one weekend. Despite treatment, her condition worsened.

Kayla was born in captivity at SeaWorld San Antonio. She was transported to SeaWorld Orlando in 2006, where she remained until her death.

SeaWorld Orlando now has five orcas left in its care. In 2016, the company announced the end of its orca breeding program after facing backlash following the release of the film, Blackfish.

The 2013 documentary criticized the company's treatment of killer whales in captivity.

SeaWorld, which suffered from declining revenue and attendence in the years after the film's release, has recently experienced a comeback.