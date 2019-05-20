ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld is giving U.S. veterans and their families free theme park tickets.

SeaWorld offering free admission to veterans, their families

Veterans and up to three dependents can get free admission

Deal available online now through July 15

The deal is available now through July 15, the company announced Monday.

With it, veterans can get free admission for themselves and up to three dependents at SeaWorld's parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego.

"Honoring the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice for this country and their families is a value embedded in the fabric of our company," SeaWorld CEO Gus Antorcha said in a statement.

Military veterans and retirees can redeem the free single-day tickets online at wavesofhonor.com. The tickets must be redeemed by June 9 and then must be used at the theme park by July 15.

The Orlando-based company's Waves of Honor program also offers discounts to active duty military and veterans throughout the year.