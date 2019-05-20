ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando visitors will soon have a chance to go on a thrilling ride through the Forbidden Forest.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure to open June 13

Universal invited us behind the construction walls for a preview

Riders will race through the Forbidden Journey

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, a new coaster coming to Universal's Islands of Adventure, is set to open this June. And we were invited to take a peek behind the construction walls, gathering more details and getting an up-close glimpse at what the ride has in store.

As far as the story goes, visitors will enter the ruins--an area that has been abandoned for centuries. It is there where they'll meet Hagrid be invited to take part in one of his Care of Magical Creatures classes. But things don't go quite as planned.

The Queue

The entrance to the Hagrid coaster is the same one used for Dragon Challenge, but the elements have been revamped.

Riders will now enter the centuries-old ruins near Hogwarts Castle. Universal Creative worked closely with Warner Bros. and Harry Potter films' production designer Stuart Craig to design the look of the area.

Once inside, riders will wind through dark hallways and pathways that are sprinkled with Easter Eggs from the films, the books and even the previous ride. Look for a two painted dragons on one of the walls with a sign that reads "Dueling Club."

Eventually, riders will make their ways into a room where Hagrid and Arthur Weasley appear in a projection video and explain what's coming up next. Without giving away too much, there are a few surprise effects used during video.

The Coaster

With a track that measures 5,053 feet, Hagrid's will be the longest coaster in Florida, according to Universal. It will send riders backward and forwards, reaching speeds of up to 50 mph.

And make no mistake, even though Universal says ride was was made with families in mind, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is no kiddie coaster.

"I have to say, having ridden it, the speed is quite thrilling," said Gary Blumenstein, creative director with Universal Creative.

In addition to speed, the coaster will have a record seven launches. There will also be a free-fall drop that sends riders 17 feet straight down before going into another launch element. Riders will also be sent 65 feet into air at a 70-degree angle before being sent backward.

The ride vehicles, which are made up of Hagrid's motorbike and sidecar, will add to the fun. Depending on where you sit, the ride will be a different experience. Riders on the motorbike will sit about six inches higher than those in the sidecars.

"The motorbike, you're much more out in the open and exposed in the way you sit up in the seat," Blumenstein said.

The height requirement, for those of you wondering, is 48 inches.

Universal is describing Hagrid's as a "story coaster," because of all the story element riders will encounter along the way. Along the track riders will see some of the magical creatures Hagrid has been taken care of, including the mischievous Cornish pixies and the blast-ended skrewts, which grew too big for Hagrid to handle.

Some of the show elements along with ride will use screens or projections. But there will also be as many as three animatronic figures feature on the ride, including Fluffy the three-headed dog and Hagrid himself. We didn't get to see those animatronic figures during Friday's tour.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure officially opens on June 13.