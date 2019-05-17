ORLANDO, Fla. – Later this month, Disney World visitors will have the chance to catch a sneak peek of the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie, Toy Story 4.

The preview will play inside the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios starting May 24. The clip will also play at Disneyland's Tomorrowland Theater and on Disney Cruise Line ships.

A synopsis of Toy Story 4 reads:

"Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called 'Forky' to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."

Directed by Josh Cooley, the movie features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, and Tony Hale.

