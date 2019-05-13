ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has a new ticket deal just for Florida residents.

Universal has new Florida resident ticket offer

Buy 2-day ticket, get 2 days free for limited time

Tickets start at $179.99 and can be used through Dec. 20

For a limited time, Floridians can purchase a two-day ticket and get two additional days free.

The two-day ticket starts at $179.99 for adults and includes access to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure—one park per day.

Florida residents can add Universal's Volcano Bay water park for an additional $25.

To take advantage of the deal, residents will need to enter a promo code from specially marked Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar cans at checkout.

Tickets must be purchased by June 28 but can be used through December 20. Although there are blockout dates, the tickets can be used on non-consecutive days.

For more information, visit universalorlando.com.

Disney World is currently offering its own Florida resident ticket deal. The three-day Disney Disney ticket costs $175 and must be purchased by June 27.