ORLANDO, Fla. — A new line of designer mouse ears is coming to Disney World, Disney announced Monday.

The limited-release line will include Mickey Mouse ear hats and Minnie Mouse ear headbands designed by celebrities like Heidi Klum and Vera Wang.

Klum designed a pair of "bedazzled ears" which are set to debut this fall.

"Bedazzling the most famous ears in the world is like a dream come true for me," Klum tweeted , with a picture of her sporting a pair. "I am still pinching myself. To all Mickey and Minnie fans — I hope you love wearing them as much as I do."

Imagineers Joe Rohde, Kim Irvine and Kevin Rafferty will also design ears inspired by Disney attractions.

Other designs will come from Alex and Ani, Her Universe, Loungefly, Coach, and Cupcakes and Cashmere.

The designer ears will be released each month starting with Harveys on May 24.

Once released, the ears can be found at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories, MouseGear, Uptown Jewelers, Once Upon a Time and Discovery Trading Company at Disney World. The designer line will also be available at Disneyland in California.