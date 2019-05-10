ORLANDO, Fla. – Regular parking will be free for people who see a matinee movie at CityWalk, Universal Orlando announced Friday.

Anyone who purchases two or more tickets for a matinee showing at the Universal Cinemark theater can have their parking fees reimbursed.

Of course, there are a few restrictions. The offer is only valid on the day tickets are purchase and for showings between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Reimbursement will not be available during special events Halloween Horror Nights. Also, valet, prime and RV parking is excluded.

In order to get the parking fees reimbursed, you must show your ticket and parking receipts at the theater box office, Universal said in a blog post.