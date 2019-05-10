ORLANDO, Fla. — A space-themed restaurant will open at Epcot later this year, Disney announced Friday.
- The restaurant is being built near Mission: Space
- Restaurant will offer internationally-inspired cuisine
- Establishment will be operated by Patina Group
The restaurant is being build next to Mission: Space and will be a table-service establishment.
"No dining experience on Earth can match what's in store, because this new restaurant will take you into outer space for incredible dining experiences that are 'out of this world,'" a post on the Disney Parks Blog said.
Patina Restaurant Group will operate the restaurant, which will feature a menu of internationally-inspired cuisine. Patina operates other restaurants on Disney property, including Maria & Enzo's and The Edison at Disney Springs.
JUST IN: Epcot's space-themed restaurant will open later this year, according to Disney pic.twitter.com/Wmxm68hEV0— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 10, 2019
