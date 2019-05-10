ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World has revealed the lineup for Epcot's upcoming Eat to the Beat concert series.

A total of 35 musical acts will perform during the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, which kicks off August 29.

The lineup includes returning favorites Hanson, Boyz II Men and Sugar Ray as well as newcomers Boyce Avenue and Sawyer Brown.

Performances will be held three times a night at the America Gardens Theatre--5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m Sundays through Thursdays and 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival runs through November 12.

Here's a look at the concert lineup, which is subject to change:

Plain White T’s - August 29-31

Sawyer Brown (NEW) – September 1-2

MercyMe – September 3-4

Grace Kelly (NEW) – September 5-6

Zach Williams (NEW) – Sepetember 7-8

Lauren Daigle (NEW) – September 9-10

Jimmie Allen (NEW) – September 11-12

TBD – September 13-15

The Allman Betts Band – September 16-17

Everclear – September 18-19

STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas – September 20-22

Post Modern Jukebox – September 23-24

Blue October – September 25-26

Mark Wills – September 27-29

Sugar Ray – September 30-October 2

TBD – October 3-9

Boyce Avenue (NEW) – October 10-11

Southern Avenue (NEW) – October 12-13

TBD – October 14-15

38 Special – October 16-17

Baha Men – October 18-20

Billy Ocean – October 21-22

Sheila E – October 23-25

High Valley – October 26-27

Hanson – October 28-30

Sheena Easton – October 31-November 1

Kris Allen (NEW) – November 2-3

Boyz II Men – November 4-6

The Hooters – November 7-8

Big Bad Voo Doo Daddy – November 9-11

TBD – November 12-18

D’Capella (NEW) – November 19