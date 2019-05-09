ORLANDO, Fla. — Thrill seekers and ride lovers have another reason to visit Orlando's International Drive: Two new attractions have been announced at ICON Park .

Orlando Slingshot to send riders 450 feet into the air

Orlando Gyro Drop Tower to give people that sinking feeling

The Orlando Slingshot and the Orlando Gyro Drop Tower are expected to grace the International Drive skyline come 2020.

The Orlando Slingshot is 300 feet tall that will catapult adrenaline junkies 450 feet into the air, the park announced.

For those who like that swooshing feeling in the pit of their stomachs, the Orlando Gyro Drop Tower starts off with a climb as the ride gyrates around the tower until it gets to the top.

"After an unexpected twist, riders hearts will be racing as they freefall 350 feet back to Earth traveling up to 75 miles per hour," ICON Park stated in a release.

Even though ICON Park billed the Orlando Gyro Drop as "the world's tallest free-standing drop tower" at 400 feet, that title actually belongs to Six Flag's Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom at 415 feet.