ORLANDO, Fla. -- Newly-filed permits reveal new details about Disney World's upcoming nature-inspired resort, Reflections—A Disney Lakeside Lodge.

The 900-room hotel will be built at the former site of the River County water park, near Disney's Wilderness Lodge and Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The permits filed earlier this week show the layout of the resort, including the main hotel building and bungalow-like structures that would line Bay Lake. The documents also show the layout for the resort's parking lot.

Disney first announced the new resort last October, saying it would be themed to "complement its natural surroundings."

"This resort experience will be a celebration of Walt Disney's lifelong love and respect for nature, with some fun and even surprising accommodation types that families will find irresistible," Disney Vacation Club vice president Terri Schultz said at the time. "It will give our members and guests yet another opportunity to stay in close proximity to all the newest attractions and experiences in our theme parks, and with the flexibility, value and world-class service families expect from Disney."

Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge is slated to open in 2022.