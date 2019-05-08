ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney has shared more details about how Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge visitors will be able build their own lightsabers at Savi's Workshop.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge visitors will be able to build lightsabers

The Gatherers will share knowledge about the Force at Savi's Workshop

Visitors can choose their own kyber crystals

RELATED: Disney World to offer Extra, Extra Magic Hours

Those ready to learn the ways of the Force, can stop by the workshop and learn from a group known as the Gatherers. The Gatherers are experts who have collected stories kyber crystals and saber parts from around the galaxy.

Savi's Workshop, of course, is hidden in Black Spire Outpost. Visitors will need to find a symbol on the front of the workshop to know they are in the right place. Then, they will need to give the "secret phase" before they can enter.

Once inside the workshop, visitors will find a builder's table where they will assemble their lightsabers. The table can accommodate 14 builders at a time, with each being able to choose their own crystal.

Visitors will be able to build lightsabers from four themes—Peace and Justice, Power and Control, Elemental Nature, and Protection and Defense. Peace and Justice lightsabers are made from pieces salvaged from fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships. Power and Control lightsabers feature pieces reclaimed from abandoned Sith temples. Elemental Nature lightsabers have pieces that are born of the Force. And Protection and Defense lightsabers have pieces that feature inscriptions and are shrouded in mystery.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Disneyland on May 31 and at Disney World on August 29.