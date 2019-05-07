ORLANDO, Fla. – Free beer is coming back to SeaWorld Orlando in June, the company revealed Tuesday.

Sister park Busch Gardens is offering free beer all year long

The Orlando-based company did not give an exact date for when the popular promotion would return.

In the past, SeaWorld Orlando visitors ages 21 and up were able to get two free 7-ounce samples.

Over at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando's sister park, free beer is being offered all year long as part of the park's 60th anniversary. The only exception is during Howl-O-Scream nights.