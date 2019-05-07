ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is expanding its Extra Magic Hours program, giving resort guests a chance to be in the parks even earlier.

Disney World to offer Extra, Extra Magic Hours

Resort guests will be able to enter the parks earlier on select days

From August 29 through November 2, in what the company is calling Extra, Extra Magic Hours, Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom will be open just for resort guests from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

With Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening on August 29, Disney's Hollywood Studios won't have Extra Magic Hours on that day or August 30-31. Instead, the theme park will open to the public at 6 a.m. on those days.

From September 1 through November, Hollywood Studios will have daily Extra, Extra Magic Hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and they will include Galaxy's Edge.

Epcot, which won't have Extra, Extra Magic Hours but will offer Extra Magic Hours on select days.