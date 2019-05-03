ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World has unveiled the Star Wars merchandise that will be available for Saturday's "May the Fourth" celebration.

Special Star Wars merchandise for "May the Fourth"

Items will be available at Disney Springs, Disney's Hollywood Studios

T-shirts, limited-edition pins

Some of the items that will be available during "Star Wars Day" include a stormtrooper T-shirt, limited-edition pins, and a "May the 4th Be With You" tumbler.

The merchandise will be available at the Launch Bay, Tatooine and Mickey's of Hollywood gift shops at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Fans can also find items at Star Wars Galactic Outpost and Star Wars Trading Post, both at Disney Springs.

At Hollywood Studios, fans can celebrate Star Wars by riding Star Tours, meeting characters at Launch Bay, or watching March of the First Order.

In the evening, the park will hold a special-ticketed, after-hours event. For $125 ($129 day-of purchase), visitors will get three extra hours in the park. During the event, visitors will have a chance to meet Chewbacca, Rey and Kylo Ren; buy themed merchandise and treats; and enjoy attractions with little to no wait.