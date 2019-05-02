ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Epcot on Thursday morning.

Blue Angels fly over Epcot at Disney World

They made 2 passes over Spaceship Earth

Flyover in honor of Military Appreciation Month

At about 9:30 a.m., the Blue Angels made two passes over the park's Spaceship Earth attraction.

The Blue Angels were in the Disney World area ahead of their appearance at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, which runs May 4-5.

CHECK IT OUT: Here's video of the U.S. Navy @BlueAngels flying over Epcot this morning https://t.co/qL6K3biEsh pic.twitter.com/4ytzloykle — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) May 2, 2019

"After a quick rendezvous with SpaceshipEarth @DisneyEpcot bout 9:30, we will be landing for this weekend's #FortLauderdaleAirShow at 10:00EST, the Blue Angels wrote on Twitter .

The flyover was in honor of Military Appreciation Month.