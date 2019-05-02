ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Epcot on Thursday morning.
- Blue Angels fly over Epcot at Disney World
- They made 2 passes over Spaceship Earth
- Flyover in honor of Military Appreciation Month
At about 9:30 a.m., the Blue Angels made two passes over the park's Spaceship Earth attraction.
The Blue Angels were in the Disney World area ahead of their appearance at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, which runs May 4-5.
"After a quick rendezvous with SpaceshipEarth @DisneyEpcot bout 9:30, we will be landing for this weekend's #FortLauderdaleAirShow at 10:00EST, the Blue Angels wrote on Twitter.
The flyover was in honor of Military Appreciation Month.
This isn't the first time the Blue Angels have come to Disney World. They last flew over Magic Kingdom in 2017.
