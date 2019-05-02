ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney's Animal Kingdom has welcomed a new baby gorilla.
The western lowland gorilla was born at the park on May 1.
There was even a gender reveal party thrown for the entire family, which revealed the baby gorilla is a girl. Members of the animal care team then decided to name her Grace after the GRACE gorilla sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which helps gorillas that are orphaned by poaching.
Baby Grace and mother Kashata are doing well and bonding, according to Disney.
Grace's birth was part of the Species Survival Plan, which ensure responsible breeding of critically endangered species like western lowland gorillas.
Visitors to the park may catch a glimpse of Grace and her mother on the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.
