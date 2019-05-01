ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Studios Florida's newest dining spot is like stepping on the set of a morning talk show.

The Today Café is modeled after NBC's Today and include elements from the show like studio lighting, large TV screens showing daily programming, and the orange and white color scheme.

The menu includes items inspired by New York and Today personalities like Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Diners will be able to choose from a variety of items like sandwiches, pastries and locally-roasted coffee and lattes.

From the list of sandwiches, there's The Carnegie, which features hot pastrami, Swiss cheese and deli mustard on toasted rye. Or The Big Apple, which features red apples, cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss, roasted tomatoes grilled on farmhouse white bread.

The café will have plenty of health options like salads, acai bowls and the Roker-inspired dish Al's Avocado Toast.

Salads include The Traditional, a Caesar-style salad; Kale with Oven Roasted Chicken, with shaved fennel, apples, cranberries and goat cheese; and the Chinatown Chicken, with baby arugula, napa cabbage, shiitake mushrooms and wasabi cashews.

In addition to indoor seating, the café has patio-style seating outside.

The café is located near the entrance of Universal Studios and replaces the Beverly Hills Boulangerie.

The new Today Café officially opens on May 16. Al Roker will be in town for the grand opening.