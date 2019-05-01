ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney's Hollywood Studios is turning 30.
To celebrate the theme park's anniversary, a special character parade will be held Wednesday morning. Disney also promises to make a special announcement too.
The parade and the announcement will be live-streamed at 9:55 a.m. on the Disney Parks Blog. Or you can watch below.
In addition to the parade, Disney's Hollywood Studios will roll out special anniversary-themed treats and merchandise. The park's new projection show, Wonderful World of Animation, will debut later in the day.
