ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney's Hollywood Studios is celebrating its 30th birthday — and along with that, some new juicy details about upcoming attractions and lands, like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Here are five things we learned Tuesday for the anniversary celebration:

1. We got to walk through Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge , becoming one of the first crews in the world to experience it. We entered through the Grand Avenue entrance. The Rise of the Resistance attraction is one of the first things you see. It's taking shape but won't be done until Phase 2 later this year. Phase 1 opens August 29. (Note: Disney did not allow phones or cameras inside the 14-acre land Tuesday, but we flew Sky 13 over the area.)

Here's an aerial view of #StarWars: #GalaxysEdge at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The 14-acre land is set to open on August 29. https://t.co/akCaPurwQW pic.twitter.com/ecOcS6oUz9 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) April 30, 2019

2. Disney announced Tuesday that a table service restaurant — Roundup Rodeo BBQ — is coming to Toy Story Land. It currently doesn't have one of those.

3. Imagineers revealed the neon marquee to Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, a family-friendly attraction opening spring 2020.

4. Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway won't have "real world" aesthetics. Instead, Imagineers want you to feel as though you're inside the zany world of a cartoon short.

5. Disney chefs have concocted all kinds of special sweet treats for the 30th anniversary celebration. So come along on this web-exclusive food tour!