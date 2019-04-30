ORLANDO, Fla.— How would you like to work in a galaxy far, far away?

Disney World is hiring actors to work in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The resort has posted an open casting call for "Gatherers," a group of lightsaber experts located in Black Shire Outpost. The group works out of a covert workshop, most likely Savi's Workshop, where visitors will be able to build custom lightsabers.

According to the casting call, Disney is looking for "Gatherers" who are "warm and inviting," and have good comedic and improvisational instincts.

Auditions will be held 4 p.m. May 21 and 10 a.m. May 22 at Animal Kingdom's rehearsal facility.

Those interested in applying should visit the Disney Auditions website .

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on August 29.