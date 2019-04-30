ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Wonderful World of Animation, the new nighttime show coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

New nighttime show set for Disney's Hollywood Studios

Wonderful World of Animation debuts May 1

RELATED: Special anniversary treats set for Hollywood Studios

In a video posted to the Disney Parks Blog, Imagineers show off some effects and scene visitors will see when the show debuts on May 1.

The new projection show will take place at the Chinese Theater and feature special effects like pyrotechnics, lasers and more. The cinematic-themed show, will take visitors through 90 years of Disney animation, featuring scenes from films like Coco, The Incredibles and Sleeping Beauty.

"Wonderful World of Animation begins with the one-and-only Mickey Mouse, celebrating his starring role in Fantasia before launching into other sequences filled with magic, family, adventure, romance, villainy and friendship," according to the a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

Special treats will also be available on May 1 to mark the park's 30th anniversary.