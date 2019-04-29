ORLANDO, Fla. — If you visit Epcot on Thursday, look to the skies.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be flying over the park's Spaceship Earth attraction.
The Blue Angels will make two passes over Epcot on Thursday morning before heading to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show. It's all part of Military Appreciation Month.
To catch the flyover while in the park, head to the area between Spaceship Earth and the World Showcase entrance for the best viewing.
The Blue Angels have performed flyovers at Disney World before. In 2017, they flew above Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom en route to Sun n' Fun Air Show in Lakeland. In 2016, the Blue Angels performed a flyover at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex during the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games, an Olympics-style event for wounded warriors founded by Prince Harry.
