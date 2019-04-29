ORLANDO, Fla. — If you visit Epcot on Thursday, look to the skies.

US Navy's Blue Angels to make 2 passes over Spaceship Earth

Demonstration squadron headed to Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Blue Angels have made passes over Walt Disney World before

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be flying over the park's Spaceship Earth attraction.

The Blue Angels will make two passes over Epcot on Thursday morning before heading to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show. It's all part of Military Appreciation Month.

To catch the flyover while in the park, head to the area between Spaceship Earth and the World Showcase entrance for the best viewing.