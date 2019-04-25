ORLANDO, Fla. – Revenue for Comcast's theme park division—which includes Universal Orlando Resort—was slightly down in the first quarter of 2019, according to an earnings report released Thursday.

Theme park revenue decreased 0.4 percent to $1.28 billion

Theme park revenue slipped 0.4 percent to $1.28 billion compared to the same time last year. The lack of substantial growth was attributed to the timing of the spring holidays, the report said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $498 million in the first quarter, which was "consistent" with the previous year during the same time period.

Comcast has invested heavily in its theme parks, which have typically performed very well. The company is getting ready to open new attractions in Orlando and Hollywood.

At Universal Orlando, a new Hagrid-themed coaster is scheduled to debut June 13. Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will take riders through the Forbidden Forest, with them encountering various magical creatures along the way.

The resort is also quietly working on a major expansion off Universal Boulevard which many believe to be a new theme park. Universal previously announced plans to add a Nintendo-themed area in Orlando in the years to come. Nintendo-inspired attractions could be included in the new park.

Universal isn't the only company with big plans for its theme parks. Disney is set to open a Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland on May 31 and at Disney's Hollywood Studios on August 29. The 14-acre land is one of Disney's most ambitious theme park expansions.