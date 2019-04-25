ORLANDO, Fla. – Trophy Room, basketball apparel store, is closing at Disney Springs on May 31.

The company made the announcement on its official Twitter account.

The store will be shifting to online-only sales while its moves to another location "in the Orlando area." Details about the new location have not yet been released.

"We would like to thank Walt Disney World & Disney Springs for the opportunity to launch this concept simultaneously with the opening of Disney Springs," CEO Marcus Jordan said in a statement. "Thank you to our amazing guests and team members who helped bring this concept to life and make Trophy Room at Disney Springs a success."

Inspired by Marcus Jordan's father Michael Jordan, Trophy Room features exclusive apparel, memorabilia and footwear, including Jordan Brand shoes.

