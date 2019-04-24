ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced dates for its holiday celebrations.
- Universal holiday celebration Nov. 16-Jan. 5
- Grinch show, parade and projection show at Hogwarts
- Seasonal food and hot Butterbeer
This year, the resort will be in Christmas mode from November 16 through January 5.
Celebrations will take place in both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.
At Studios, visitors can enjoy Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's and performances by Mannheim Steamroller on select nights at the Music Plaza stage. Diagon Alley will also get a holiday overlay with decorations, garland adorning the shops. Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees will return to sing holiday-themed tunes.
Over at Islands of Adventure, activities will include The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" projection show, music from the Frog Choir, and the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.
Throughout the celebration there will be holiday-themed food and, of course, hot Butterbeer.
