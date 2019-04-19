ORLANDO, Fla. -- Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway won't be opening at Disney's Hollywood Studios this year after all.
The upcoming dark ride is now set to debut spring 2020, Disney revealed Friday.
"Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is also planned to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort in spring 2020," the announcement said.
The news came as Disney announced that Disneyland would be getting its own version of the ride in 2022.
At Hollywood Studios, the Runaway Railway replaces The Great Movie Ride, which closed August 2017.
