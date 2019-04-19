ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort is getting a Beauty and the Beast-inspired bar and lounge.

The new bar will feature areas inspired by the animated film

It's set to open this fall, according to Disney

The bar will be located in the space previously occupied by Mizner's Bar and Lounge and Commander Porter's clothing store.

According to Disney, the new bar will feature four distinct spaces themed after the 1991 animated film.

The signature bar will include a gold chandelier that's inspired by Belle's ball gown. The formal library area will include French furnishings with "hints of the Beast's friends." There will also be a garden room that will "draw inspiration from the forest around Beast's castle. Beast's garden terrace will be the inspiration for the bar's outdoor patio area.

The new bar and lounge is set to debut this fall. It's just one of the new additions coming to Disney's Grand Floridian Resort. A new Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is set to open at the hotel this summer.