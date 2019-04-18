ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has shared more details about Disney Skyliner , its new transportation system scheduled to open this fall.

Disney Skyliner transportation system slated to debut this fall

Gondolas will hold up to 10 people, travel 11 mph over property

Guests can travel from Epcot, Hollywood Studios to 4 resorts

The system will be made up of almost 300 gondolas that can carry up to 10 people, including those in wheelchairs. Inside each gondola will be two wooden benches, one on either side. On the outside, the gondolas will be decorated in one of eight colors or one of dozens of Disney character designs.

Spanning 6 miles of cable, Disney Skyliner will give passengers aerial views of the property.

Passengers will travel up to 11 mph across three lines that connect Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios to four nearby resorts: Caribbean Beach, Art of Animation, Pop Century and the soon-to-open Riviera Resort.

Depending on the destination, a trip could last up to 15 minutes.

Although the gondolas won't have air-conditioning , Disney says the ride will be bearable in the Florida heat.

"We've specifically designed these cabins with the Florida climate in mind, with cross ventilation for airflow and special reflective windows to prevent the direct sunlight," said Thomas Mazloum, senior vice president of resorts and transportation.