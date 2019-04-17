ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has once again raised ticket prices.
- Universal Orlando raises ticket prices
- 1-day, 1-park ticket cost $135 during anytime season
- 1-day, 1-park value season ticket remains at $115
Because Universal uses seasonal-pricing, ticket prices vary depending on when you visit.
With the hike a one-day, one-park ticket to either Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios Florida now costs $135 during the resort's designated anytime season. That's up from $124.
Prices for one-day, one-park tickets during the value season remain unchanged at $115.
Two-park, one-day tickets start at $170, but cost more during the regular season ($180) and anytime season ($190).
The price increase happened "some time ago," a Universal spokeswoman said in a statement, but she didn't specify when.
"Our pricing reflects the world-class entertainment we offer our guests," spokeswoman Alyson Lundell said. "We always work to provide value-driven options for our guests throughout the year. For example, our multi-day tickets offer per-day pricing as low as $53, and we continuously feature special offers on tickets and packages."
Universal is adding new attractions and entertainment to its lineup. The resort is getting ready to open a Hagrid-themed coaster in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. And a new nighttime projection show at Hogwarts Castle is set to debut later this year.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.