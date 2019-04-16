ORLANDO, Fla. – Do you need a job? Universal Orlando is looking to hire more than 3,000 new employees for a variety of positions this summer.
The full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions are available in areas such as attractions, culinary, custodial, entrance operations, sales, and more. Professional career opportunities are also available in entertainment, IT, finance, and marketing, according to Universal.
The resort will hold multiple appointment-only job fairs over the next several weeks. Anyone interested should apply online at universalorlandojobs.com.
Benefits offered to employees include free park admission, discounts, and complimentary guest passes.
Universal is gearing up for a busy summer that includes the opening of a Hagrid coaster at Islands of Adventure, a new value hotel called Surfside Inn and Suites, and a new CityWalk restaurant called Bigfire.
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is set to debut June 13, while Surfside Inn and Suites opens June 27. Bigfire, which is expected to open this summer, is also hiring more than 300 new workers.
