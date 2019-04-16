ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hard Rock Cafe Orlando will be staying at Universal CityWalk for a while.

Hard Rock extends lease at Universal Citywalk

Restaurant, entertainment venue to stay through 2039

Hard Rock International announced Tuesday that it reached an agreement with Universal Orlando to keep its restaurant and entertainment venue at CityWalk for at least another 20 years.

As part of the agreement, Hard Rock Cafe's lease has been extended through 2039.

"Hard Rock Cafe Orlando has maintained its position as a top destination for Orlando-natives and visitors with our iconic Cafe, Rock Shop and Live venue at Universal CityWalk, Hard Rock president of cafe operations Stephen K. Judge said in a statement. "We're excited to continue this great partnership with Universal Orlando so that fans around the world can continue to travel to this legendary location and create memories with us for the next 20 years."

The CityWalk location includes a 3,000-person concert venue and more music memorabilia than any other Hard Rock Cafe in the world.

In addition to restaurants and entertainment venues, Hard Rock also operates hotel and casino properties in Florida.