TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has just soft opened its new triple-launch coaster, Tigris.

The new ride is Florida's tallest triple-launch coaster

On Tuesday and Wednesday, pass members will get exclusive Quick Queue access, the theme park revealed on Twitter.

Joining a large lineup of other coasters at Busch Gardens, Tigris is the tallest launch coaster in Florida. Reaching speeds of over 60 mph, the coaster features a 150-foot skyward surge, an inverted hearline roll and multiple drops. Riders will also travel forward and backward.

Tigris is designed to "mimic the awe-inspiring agility of the world's largest and most powerful cat—the tiger," Busch Gardens has said.

Tigris will officially open to the public on April 19.