ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has revealed another magical creature that will be featured on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Cornish Pixies will cause trouble on Hagrid's coaster

The mischievous creatures join Fluffy, which was revealed Monday

Cornish Pixies, the troublesome creatures from the Harry Potter series, will be wreaking havoc on the new coaster. At about 13 inches tall, the blue troublemakers have set their sights on a certain flying car. And there won't just be a few pixies making mischief, more than 20 of them will be located throughout the ride.

The pixies join another magical creature Fluffy, which was first revealed on Monday. Several other creatures found along the ride will be revealed throughout the week.

Universal has teased that the creature to be revealed Wednesday "tightens its grip" when you struggle.

On Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, riders will have the option of sitting on the motorbike or in the sidecar. Riders will then travel through the Forbidden Forest—at speeds of more than 50 mph—encountering magical creatures along the way.

The new coaster is scheduled open at Universal's Islands of Adventure on June 13.