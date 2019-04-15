ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando has shared the first look at one of the magical creatures that will be featured on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Universal gives sneak peek at creatures featured on Hagrid's coaster

Fluffy, the three-headed dog, first creatured to be reveal

RELATED: Universal Orlando reveals new Hagrid coaster details

Fluffy, the three-headed dog from the Harry Potter series, will appear in the Forbidden Forest part of the ride. The Fluffy figure, which moves and growls, weighs 8,000 pounds, according to Universal.

But Fluffy won't be the only magical creature featured on the new coaster. Universal will unveil a new creature every day this week at 11 a.m. The resort is even teasing a new creature that has "never been seen in the films."

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will take riders through the Forbidden Forest at up to 50 mph.

The new ride is set to open at Universal's Islands of Adventure on June 13.