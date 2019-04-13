ORLANDO, Fla. — We're expecting more details about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge today from Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.
Disney Parks Blog will stream the panel on the soon-to-open Star Wars land LIVE on its website. The panel starts at noon eastern, 11 a.m. central.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland Resort in California on May 31. It will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida on August 29.
Disney is promising a fully-immersive experience that puts you on a planet in the Outer Rim, where tensions are simmering between the Resistance and the First Order.
Disney unveiled a booth dedicated to the new land at Star Wars Celebration Friday. It includes one of the vehicles from the upcoming ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, along with a look at upcoming merchandise and other details.
