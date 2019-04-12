ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is looking to hire over 300 new workers for its upcoming CityWalk restaurant, Bigfire.

The job openings include full-time and part-time positions in areas such as bartender, door host, waitperson, culinary arts and more.

The two-story, full-service restaurant is themed after a lakeside retreat and features a mix of natural design elements like cast iron and wood. The menu includes dishes that are cooked over a wood fire grill, including bison burgers, smoked fish and sirloins.

Those interested in a job at the restaurant can attend one of the multiple job fairs Universal will hold over the next several weeks. The job fairs are by appointment only, so candidates need to apply online at universalorlandojobs.com.

Universal Orlando employees can enjoy benefits such as free park admission, discounts and more.

