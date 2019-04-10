ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has released new renderings for its Endless Summer Resort.

The images show what the lobby and dining areas will look like inside Surfside Inn and Suites and Dockside Inn and Suites—the two hotels that make up the resort.

Surfside Inn will feature beach-themed colors and décor, from sand-colored flooring to light fixtures that resemble bubbles. Keeping with the theming, Surfside Inn will feature a surfboard-shaped pool.

Over at Dockside Inn, the lobby area will be filled with natural woods and colors reminiscent of a pier. The dining area will also feature wood finishes, giving the feeling that you're "dining on a dock."

Billed as a value resort, Endless Summer will feature standard rooms that start at $84 per night at Surfside and $89 per night at Dockside Inn.

Surfside Inn will open first on June 27 followed by Dockside Inn in spring 2020.