ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney Springs' newest parking garage named Grapefruit will officially open on April 16.

Grapefruit parking garage to open at Disney Springs in April 16

The new garage will include electric car charging stations

Grapefruit is the third parking garage, joining Orange and Lime

The garage is the third in a lineup that includes the Orange and Lime garages.

The Grapefruit Garage will provide an additional 3,000 parking spaces at the shopping and entertainment district. Just like the Orange and Lime garages, Grapefruit will also feature electric car charging stations.

A pedestrian bridge that crosses over Buena Vista Drive will connect the new garage to the Marketplace area of Disney Springs.